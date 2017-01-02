ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

It is a new year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. With conference season now under way, It is time for some new ACC Basketball Power Rankings.

Happy New Year.

For a lot of teams this a chance to start over.

For others this is a chance to forget about things that happened the year before, you know like game winning shots?

It also means the return of the weekly ACC power rankings. So let’s get started with a new team at the bottom.

Note: all records and stats are as of 1/1/2017

Jan 1, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Andrew White III (3) shoots the ball over Boston College Eagles forward A.J. Turner (11) during the second half at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

15

Syracuse Orange

(8-6, 0-1)

Last week: Lost 96-81 to Boston College
Last rank: 12th

Syracuse finds themselves at the bottom having lost six of their last ten games. Against Boston College, the team shot 38.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Andrew White III did have 22 points for the Orange. Syracuse’s next game is Wednesday against Miami.

Dec 31, 2016; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward John Collins (20) fights with Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed (2) for the ball in the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Clemson defeated Wake 73-68. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

14

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

(9-5, 0-2)

Last week: Lost 73-68 to Clemson
Last rank: 10th

Wake Forest has now lost three of their past four games after starting the season 8-2. They are also the only ACC squad to be 0-2 already. Against Clemson, the team shot 41.7 percent from the field, but let Clemson outscored them 15-0 to end the game. Leading scorer John ColIins did have 20 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s next game is Tuesday against Boston College.

13

NC State Wolfpack

(11-3, 0-1)

Last week: Lost 81-63 to Miami
Last rank: 13th

NC State had won six straight before their road loss to Miami. Against the Hurricanes, the team shot 38.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr did have 21 points and five assists for the Wolfpack. NC State’s next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.

Jan 1, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jerome Robinson (1) drives to the basket past Syracuse Orange guard John Gillon (4) during the second half at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

12

Boston College Eagles

(8-6, 0-1)

Last week: Won 96-81 against Syracuse
Last rank: 15th

Boston College won their first conference game since March 7th, 2015 Sunday. Against Syracuse, the team shot 57.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jerome Robinson had 22 points for the Eagles and was augmented by 30 points from freshman guard Ky Bowman. Boston College’s next game is Tuesday at Wake Forest.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Justin Moore (0) reacts after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 75-63 at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

11

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

(9-4, 1-0)

Last week: Won 75-63 against North Carolina
Last rank: 14th

Georgia Tech flies up three spots after a huge upset to end the year off strong. Against North Carolina, the team shot 41.5 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ben Lammers had a double double for the Yellow Jackets. he was joined in scoring by freshman Josh Okogie who had 26 points for the team from Atlanta. Georgia Tech’s next game is Wednesday at Duke.

Dec 31, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (middle) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jamel Artis (1) and forward Michael Young (2) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

10

Pittsburgh Panthers

(11-3, 0-1)

Last week: Lost 78-77 against Notre Dame
Last rank: 8th

Pittsburgh had won nine of their last ten before that one point home loss to Notre Dame. Against the Fighting Irish, Pitt shot 37.5 percent from the field. Leading scoring duo Michael Young and James Artis combined for 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Panther’s next game is Wednesday against Virginia.

Dec 31, 2016; Coral Gables, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) reacts after making a three point basket against North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

9

Miami Hurricanes

(11-2, 1-0)

Last week: Won 81-63 against NC State
Last rank: 11th

Miami has won seven straight and finds themselves right back in the ACC mix. Against NC State, the team shot 47.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ja’Quan Newton had 21 points for the Hurricanes. Miami’s next game is Wednesday at struggling Syracuse.

Dec 31, 2016; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (15) reacts after scoring a basket in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Clemson defeated Wake 73-68. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

8

Clemson Tigers

(11-2, 1-0)

Last week: Won 73-68 against Wake Forest
Last rank: 9th

Clemson ups the Canes by winning nine straight games. Their two losses this season are by a combined 12 points. Against Wake Forest, the team overcame a 10 point deficit as they shot 46.6 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame had 14 points for the Tigers. He was assisted off the bench by sophomore Marcquise Reed who finished with 21. Clemson’s next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.

Dec 31, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Austin Torres (L), forward Bonzie Colson (35) and forward Martinas Geben (23) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers in overtime at the Petersen Events Center. Notre Dame won 78-77 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

7

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

(12-2, 1-0)

Last week: Won 78-77 against Pittsburgh
Last rank: 7th

Notre Dame has now won three straight after two consecutive losses to ranked teams. Against Pittsburgh, the team shot 44.9 percent from the field, with no shot being bigger than Steve Vasturia’s three pointer with 2.5 seconds left in overtime. Leading scorer Bonzie Colson added in 21 points and 14 boards for the Irish. Notre Dame’s next game is Wednesday against Louisville.

Dec 31, 2016; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

6

Duke Blue Devils

(12-2, 0-1)

Last week: Lost 89-75 to Virginia Tech
Last rank: 2nd

Is Duke getting a little punishment for Grayson Allen’s tactics? Of course, somebody had to punish them accordingly. Against Virginia Tech, the team shot 41.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Luke Kennard did have 34 points for the Blue Devils, adding to his All-American resume. Duke’s next game is Wednesday against upset minded Georgia Tech.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) drives against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

5

North Carolina Tar Heels

(12-3, 0-1)

Last week: Lost 75-63 to Georgia Tech
Last rank: 1st

North Carolina is now 0-2 in true road games this season. Against Georgia Tech, the team shot 33.3 percent from the field, worst in the ACC this past weekend. Their 63 points was also the lowest of the season for UNC. Leading scorer Justin Jackson did have 16 points for the Tar Heels but was 0-5 from three point range. North Carolina’s next game is Tuesday at Clemson.

Dec 31, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Tony Hicks (1) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward OG Anunoby (3) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

4

Louisville Cardinals

(12-1, 0-1)

Last week: Won 77-62 against Indiana
Last rank: 3rd

Louisville drops a spot as the only team not playing a conference game this past weekend. Against Indiana, the team shot 52.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had 22 points for the Cardinals who beat Indiana in Bloomington, not an easy task, ask the Tar Heels. Louisville’s next game is Wednesday at Notre Dame.

Dec 31, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) dribbles the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard CJ Walker (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Seminoles won 60-58. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3

Virginia Cavaliers

(11-2, 1-1)

Last week: Lost 60-58 to Florida State
Last rank: 4th

Virginia has now lost two games this season. Both have been at home and both have come right before my latest round of rankings, ultimately dropping the Cavs further than I originally intended. despite this Virginia does lead the nation in points allowed per game. Against Florida State, the team shot 45.1 percent from the field, which was better than the Seminoles. Leading scorer London Perrantes did have 10 points and four assists for the Cavaliers. Freshman phenom Kyle Guy added 14 points against Florida State. Virginia’s next game is Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

Dec 31, 2016; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech forward Khadim Sy (2) reacts during a time out against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

2

Virginia Tech Hokies

(12-1, 1-0)

Last week: Won 89-75 against Duke
Last rank: 6th

Virginia Tech is off to one of their best starts ever. Their one loss this season was a three point loss to Texas A&M in the Wooden Legacy semifinals. Against Duke, the team shot 55.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Zack Leday had 11 points coming off the bench. He was joined by junior Justin Bibbs who added 18 points for the Hokies. Virginia Tech’s next game is Wednesday at NC State.

Dec 31, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Dwayne Bacon (4) celebrates with Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) after making the game winning three point field goal as Virginia Cavaliers forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Cavaliers guard Darius Thompson (51) look on with two seconds left in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Seminoles won 60-58. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

1

Florida State Seminoles

(14-1, 2-0)

Last week: Won 60-58 against Virginia
Last rank: 5th

Thanks to the fall of UNC and Duke, Florida State takes advantage and rises to the top. They do this in large part thanks to Leonard Hamilton finally getting talent to meet expectations and for a defense that might be better than Virginia’s. Like the Hokies the Seminoles only have one loss by three points on a neutral court. Florida State is also the only ACC team with two conference wins this season. Against Virginia, the team shot 40.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dwanye Bacon did have 29 points for the Seminoles. Florida State’s next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Well that does it for this week’s rankings. If we learned anything, it’s that the ACC may be stronger from top to bottom than more people realized. For a league that was projected to send 10-12 teams to the NCAA tournament, that is saying something.

What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.

