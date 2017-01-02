ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1
It is a new year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. With conference season now under way, It is time for some new ACC Basketball Power Rankings.
Happy New Year.
For a lot of teams this a chance to start over.
For others this is a chance to forget about things that happened the year before, you know like game winning shots?
It also means the return of the weekly ACC power rankings. So let’s get started with a new team at the bottom.
Note: all records and stats are as of 1/1/2017
Syracuse Orange
(8-6, 0-1)
Last week: Lost 96-81 to Boston College
Last rank: 12th
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
(9-5, 0-2)
Last week: Lost 73-68 to Clemson
Last rank: 10th
NC State Wolfpack
(11-3, 0-1)
Last week: Lost 81-63 to Miami
Last rank: 13th
Boston College Eagles
(8-6, 0-1)
Last week: Won 96-81 against Syracuse
Last rank: 15th
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
(9-4, 1-0)
Last week: Won 75-63 against North Carolina
Last rank: 14th
Pittsburgh Panthers
(11-3, 0-1)
Last week: Lost 78-77 against Notre Dame
Last rank: 8th
Miami Hurricanes
(11-2, 1-0)
Last week: Won 81-63 against NC State
Last rank: 11th
Clemson Tigers
(11-2, 1-0)
Last week: Won 73-68 against Wake Forest
Last rank: 9th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
(12-2, 1-0)
Last week: Won 78-77 against Pittsburgh
Last rank: 7th
Duke Blue Devils
(12-2, 0-1)
Last week: Lost 89-75 to Virginia Tech
Last rank: 2nd
North Carolina Tar Heels
(12-3, 0-1)
Last week: Lost 75-63 to Georgia Tech
Last rank: 1st
Louisville Cardinals
(12-1, 0-1)
Last week: Won 77-62 against Indiana
Last rank: 3rd
Virginia Cavaliers
(11-2, 1-1)
Last week: Lost 60-58 to Florida State
Last rank: 4th
Virginia Tech Hokies
(12-1, 1-0)
Last week: Won 89-75 against Duke
Last rank: 6th
Florida State Seminoles
(14-1, 2-0)
Last week: Won 60-58 against Virginia
Last rank: 5th
Well that does it for this week’s rankings. If we learned anything, it’s that the ACC may be stronger from top to bottom than more people realized. For a league that was projected to send 10-12 teams to the NCAA tournament, that is saying something.
What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.
