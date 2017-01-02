ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

It is a new year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. With conference season now under way, It is time for some new ACC Basketball Power Rankings.

Happy New Year.

For a lot of teams this a chance to start over.

For others this is a chance to forget about things that happened the year before, you know like game winning shots?

It also means the return of the weekly ACC power rankings. So let’s get started with a new team at the bottom.

Note: all records and stats are as of 1/1/2017

15 Syracuse Orange (8-6, 0-1) Last week: Lost 96-81 to Boston College

Last rank: 12th Syracuse finds themselves at the bottom having lost six of their last ten games. Against Boston College, the team shot 38.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Andrew White III did have 22 points for the Orange. Syracuse’s next game is Wednesday against Miami.

14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-2) Last week: Lost 73-68 to Clemson

Last rank: 10th Wake Forest has now lost three of their past four games after starting the season 8-2. They are also the only ACC squad to be 0-2 already. Against Clemson, the team shot 41.7 percent from the field, but let Clemson outscored them 15-0 to end the game. Leading scorer John ColIins did have 20 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s next game is Tuesday against Boston College.

13 NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 0-1) Last week: Lost 81-63 to Miami

Last rank: 13th NC State had won six straight before their road loss to Miami. Against the Hurricanes, the team shot 38.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr did have 21 points and five assists for the Wolfpack. NC State’s next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.

12 Boston College Eagles (8-6, 0-1) Last week: Won 96-81 against Syracuse

Last rank: 15th Boston College won their first conference game since March 7th, 2015 Sunday. Against Syracuse, the team shot 57.1 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jerome Robinson had 22 points for the Eagles and was augmented by 30 points from freshman guard Ky Bowman. Boston College’s next game is Tuesday at Wake Forest.

11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4, 1-0) Last week: Won 75-63 against North Carolina

Last rank: 14th Georgia Tech flies up three spots after a huge upset to end the year off strong. Against North Carolina, the team shot 41.5 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ben Lammers had a double double for the Yellow Jackets. he was joined in scoring by freshman Josh Okogie who had 26 points for the team from Atlanta. Georgia Tech’s next game is Wednesday at Duke.

10 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-3, 0-1) Last week: Lost 78-77 against Notre Dame

Last rank: 8th Pittsburgh had won nine of their last ten before that one point home loss to Notre Dame. Against the Fighting Irish, Pitt shot 37.5 percent from the field. Leading scoring duo Michael Young and James Artis combined for 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Panther’s next game is Wednesday against Virginia.

9 Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 1-0) Last week: Won 81-63 against NC State

Last rank: 11th Miami has won seven straight and finds themselves right back in the ACC mix. Against NC State, the team shot 47.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Ja’Quan Newton had 21 points for the Hurricanes. Miami’s next game is Wednesday at struggling Syracuse.

8 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-0) Last week: Won 73-68 against Wake Forest

Last rank: 9th Clemson ups the Canes by winning nine straight games. Their two losses this season are by a combined 12 points. Against Wake Forest, the team overcame a 10 point deficit as they shot 46.6 percent from the field. Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame had 14 points for the Tigers. He was assisted off the bench by sophomore Marcquise Reed who finished with 21. Clemson’s next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.

7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-2, 1-0) Last week: Won 78-77 against Pittsburgh

Last rank: 7th Notre Dame has now won three straight after two consecutive losses to ranked teams. Against Pittsburgh, the team shot 44.9 percent from the field, with no shot being bigger than Steve Vasturia’s three pointer with 2.5 seconds left in overtime. Leading scorer Bonzie Colson added in 21 points and 14 boards for the Irish. Notre Dame’s next game is Wednesday against Louisville.

6 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-1) Last week: Lost 89-75 to Virginia Tech

Last rank: 2nd Is Duke getting a little punishment for Grayson Allen’s tactics? Of course, somebody had to punish them accordingly. Against Virginia Tech, the team shot 41.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Luke Kennard did have 34 points for the Blue Devils, adding to his All-American resume. Duke’s next game is Wednesday against upset minded Georgia Tech.

5 North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 0-1) Last week: Lost 75-63 to Georgia Tech

Last rank: 1st North Carolina is now 0-2 in true road games this season. Against Georgia Tech, the team shot 33.3 percent from the field, worst in the ACC this past weekend. Their 63 points was also the lowest of the season for UNC. Leading scorer Justin Jackson did have 16 points for the Tar Heels but was 0-5 from three point range. North Carolina’s next game is Tuesday at Clemson.

4 Louisville Cardinals (12-1, 0-1) Last week: Won 77-62 against Indiana

Last rank: 3rd Louisville drops a spot as the only team not playing a conference game this past weekend. Against Indiana, the team shot 52.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell had 22 points for the Cardinals who beat Indiana in Bloomington, not an easy task, ask the Tar Heels. Louisville’s next game is Wednesday at Notre Dame.

3 Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 1-1) Last week: Lost 60-58 to Florida State

Last rank: 4th Virginia has now lost two games this season. Both have been at home and both have come right before my latest round of rankings, ultimately dropping the Cavs further than I originally intended. despite this Virginia does lead the nation in points allowed per game. Against Florida State, the team shot 45.1 percent from the field, which was better than the Seminoles. Leading scorer London Perrantes did have 10 points and four assists for the Cavaliers. Freshman phenom Kyle Guy added 14 points against Florida State. Virginia’s next game is Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

2 Virginia Tech Hokies (12-1, 1-0) Last week: Won 89-75 against Duke

Last rank: 6th Virginia Tech is off to one of their best starts ever. Their one loss this season was a three point loss to Texas A&M in the Wooden Legacy semifinals. Against Duke, the team shot 55.2 percent from the field. Leading scorer Zack Leday had 11 points coming off the bench. He was joined by junior Justin Bibbs who added 18 points for the Hokies. Virginia Tech’s next game is Wednesday at NC State.

1 Florida State Seminoles (14-1, 2-0) Last week: Won 60-58 against Virginia

Last rank: 5th Thanks to the fall of UNC and Duke, Florida State takes advantage and rises to the top. They do this in large part thanks to Leonard Hamilton finally getting talent to meet expectations and for a defense that might be better than Virginia’s. Like the Hokies the Seminoles only have one loss by three points on a neutral court. Florida State is also the only ACC team with two conference wins this season. Against Virginia, the team shot 40.8 percent from the field. Leading scorer Dwanye Bacon did have 29 points for the Seminoles. Florida State’s next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Well that does it for this week’s rankings. If we learned anything, it’s that the ACC may be stronger from top to bottom than more people realized. For a league that was projected to send 10-12 teams to the NCAA tournament, that is saying something.

What did you think of this week’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.

