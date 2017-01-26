Aaron Gordon to Participate in the 2017 NBA Dunk Contest

After his second place finish in the 2016 NBA Dunk Contest, Aaron Gordon will again compete this year hoping to have a different result.

Much to the delight of Wildcats fans, once again we will be able to watch Aaron Gordon in the NBA Dunk contest. Hopefully, the results will be a bit more favorable this time around.

As you may recall, Gordon performed admirably last year. Of course, despite the ‘ooh’ and ‘awing’ rim rattlers, Gordon came up just a bit short, but not without a bit of controversy. Zach LaVine (last years’ champion and former UCLA Bruin) came away victorious. Some had felt Gordon was the clear winner, but this contest is purely subjective and all up to the judge’s scores.

Regardless of the results, the two young NBA talents displayed their supreme athleticism, giving those in attendance a good show.

The dunk contest had lost a bit of its luster over the years, but these two rejuvenated it.

On Thursday, it was announced that Gordon would once again participate in the NBA Contest. So far, Gordon is the only confirmed participant, and LaVine has reportedly decided not to compete this year.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Zach LaVine declines invite, Aaron Gordon reportedly in – https://t.co/Rra3p2deY3 https://t.co/3XAL2elx5t #NBA — NBA Fans Plus (@NBAFansPlus) January 26, 2017

Even with the All-Star weekend still nearly three weeks away, Gordon likely is the early favorite heading into the contest.

If last year was any indication, we might be in-store for another tantalizing show, as Gordon tries to top last years’ performance.

At Zona Zealots, we are excited to see Gordon participate in this years’ Dunk Contest, as it’s always great to see the University of Arizona represented at some of the highest stages. Bear Down, Aaron and good luck!

This article originally appeared on