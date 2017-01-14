Aaman’s 22 helps Wagner beat Robert Morris 53-50 (Jan 14, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Mike Aaman grabbed eight rebounds and scored 22 points, including eight straight in a late run that helped lift Wagner over Robert Morris 53-50 on Saturday.

Michael Carey scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (7-9, 3-3 Northeast), who outrebounded the Colonials 44-29 and made 9 of 13 free throws.

Trailing by one at halftime, Robert Morris’ Isaiah Still hit a 3 to make it 37-34 Colonials. Aaman scored eight straight points to put Wagner back up 44-40 with 4:59 left and Corey Henson’s 3 made it 51-47 with 2:01 to go. Robert Morris closed to 51-50 on Matty McConnell’s 3-pointer, but he missed a jumper on the next possession before Wagner’s Blake Francis iced it with two free throws.

Dachon Burke scored 13 points, McConnell made four 3s and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, and Still added 10 points for Robert Morris (6-13, 2-4).