5-Star Jared Vanderbilt Commits To Kentucky

5-Star talents for the Oregon Men’s Basketball team are pretty rare. The Ducks landed Troy Brown last month and the hope was for Jared Vanderbilt to possibly join him. On Friday, Vanderbilt with family behind him announced he was headed to the Kentucky Wildcats over three other schools including the University of Oregon.

Jared Vanderbilt is considered one of the top players in the Nation and the 2nd Best in the State of Texas. ESPN lists him as the number 22 prospect in the Class of 2017.

To me, Jared Vanderbilt’s most unique skill is his ability to take the ball off the glass and start the break with his dribble. — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) December 23, 2016

Vanderbilt has a total of 15 offers, two from Pac-12 Schools including the Oregon Ducks and Arizona Wildcats. The Oregon Ducks have Troy Brown signed for the Class of 2017 and Aby Kigab and Victor Baily listed as Hard Commitments for the Class of 2017.All three could see playing time next season depending on the rest of the season. Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey could be headed to the NBA. Both have already tested the ‘Draft Waters’ before the 2016 season.

