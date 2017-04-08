The Sidelines: NBA Draft talk with DraftExpress’ Mike Schmitz

College basketball season is over, but it’s never too early to look ahead to what’s next. And for many of the players, that is the NBA Draft. On this edition of ‘The Sidelines” podcast, Evan Daniels has plenty of draft chatter, as he welcomes DraftExpress’ Mike Schmitz to the show, as well as potential first-round pick Isaiah Hartenstein.

Evan’s Big Board is here – and the draft conversation begins with Schmitz, a draft expert from Yahoo. The pair break down the following topics:

This year’s deep point guard class. How do the guys rank Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. and others? Also, how does European star Frank Ntilikina fit into the mix? Could he jump some of the American college stars?

An in-depth breakdown of the wing class. Would the guys take Duke’s Jayson Tatum or Kansas’ Josh Jackson first? Also, why didn’t Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac get more love this season?

Finally, who are the most underrated prospects in this year’s class? The guys give you a couple names that you need to know.

Next up, Evan welcomes 7-foot European prospect Isaiah Hartenstein to the show. Hartenstein is projected as a first-round pick by several outlets this year, and the two discuss:

Hartenstein’s unique background. He was actually born in Oregon, but grew up in Germany and now plays professionally in Lithuania. What has that path taught him? Also, Hartenstein explains how he believes that path has helped him prepare for the pros.

Despite being projected as a first-round pick, Hartenstein hasn’t officially entered this year’s NBA Draft. What will go into that decision? Also, why might he choose to return to Europe for another year.

Finally Hartenstein breaks down his game for those who haven’t seen him play. What can he can improve on, as he gets set to go to the pros?

