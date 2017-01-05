Why No. 1 Villanova’s first loss this season is nothing to worry about

On Wednesday night on FS1, something happened that hasn’t occurred since Mar. 12, 2016: The Villanova Wildcats lost a basketball game. After a 10-month stretch that included a 20-game win streak, a turn of the calendar, oh, and a national championship, the Wildcats fell 66-58 to No. 18 Butler on the road.

But while the loss is sure to shake up the polls, we’re going to be blunt here for a second: It really doesn’t mean all that much in the grand scheme for Villanova. This is still one of the best teams in college basketball, and a club that is absolutely capable of winning a second straight national championship.

There’s no need to worry if you’re a Villanova fan. Here are five reasons why.