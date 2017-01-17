See the stunning pair of signed Jordans that Roy Williams received for his 800th win
Roy Williams joined some of the greatest coaches in college basketball history when he notched his 800th career win on Monday night. The team gathered on the court after the game to celebrate Williams' accomplishment, and watched as Williams was presented with a gift -- a custom pair of Air Jordan sneakers signed by Michael Jordan himself.Bob Donnan Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
UNC's freshman shooting guard Brandon Robinson was so blown away by the shoes he fell to the ground.