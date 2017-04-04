Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s takeaways from North Carolina’s win over Gonzaga

The Heels should thank their lucky stars

Skip called the Heels' title "as unimpressive a run by a No. 1 seed ... as I can ever remember" before recounting the many times UNC benefited from some good fortune.

"Second round, Joel Berry got away with an outrageous either charge or a walk ... that completely turned the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. ... Against Kentucky, Carolina’s up 7 with 54 seconds left and I thought it was over. ... And all of a sudden, you go to the last seconds and the game is tied. And who ended the game for Carolina? The walk-on, Luke Maye. … (Against Oregon) your two best players, Joel Berry and Kennedy Meeks, each go to the free throw line with under five seconds left and they each miss two free throws and Oregon fails each time to box out and doesn’t cash in on two chances to go win the game."

To cap it off, Skip said, "somehow, Carolina won the championship last night going 4-for-27 from the 3-point line. And they missed 11 free throws. ... And (they) cut down the nets. It’s pretty incredible."