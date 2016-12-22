College hoops fans react to Grayson Allen’s indefinite suspension by Duke

Three strikes and you’re out. That’s the reality facing Grayson Allen after coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Thursday morning that the Duke guard is suspended indefinitely after another tripping incident in Wednesday night’s win over Elon.

It was the third such transgression for Allen, who has become one of the sport’s most polarizing players in recent memory.

Not surprisingly, college hoops fans had plenty of opinions about Allen and the discipline. A sampling of the feedback: