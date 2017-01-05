Top 9 highlights from Grayson Allen’s one-game indefinite suspension
Grayson Allen's "indefinite" suspension for being a frequent tripper is over after just one game, as Allen played Wednesday night in Duke's win over Georgia Tech.
The comically short suspension received its fair share of deserved skepticism, but now, a lot can happen in 14 days. And plenty of cool and important stuff did indeed happen in that fortnight around sports and the world. Here's our list of the best highlights.Lance King Getty Images
Virginia Tech beat Duke
Facing their first ranked opponent of the season, the Hokies got 18 points from Justin Bibbs in an 89-75 New Year's Eve upset win over No. 5 Duke, playing what would coincidentally prove to be its one and only game without the services of Grayson Allen.Michael Thomas Shroyer USA TODAY Sports
Louisville's women's basketball team played a neat trick on Duke
The Cardinals coaxed the Blue Devils into defending the wrong basket to start the second half of their game Tuesday, resulting in an easy basket, just one day before the end of Allen's suspension.
Tripping continued unabated in the NHL
A full 81 tripping penalties were assessed in the NHL in games played while Allen was suspended from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, according to STATS. Come on, guys. Have you learned nothing?Eliot J. Schechter NHLI via Getty Images
Mariah Carey held a New Year's Eve concert
And it went about as well as Duke's New Year's Eve without Allen.Noam Galai Getty Images
Lane Kiffin scorched another bridge
Already having one foot out the door for his next gig, Alabama's offensive coordinator made a tough situation worse by publicly commenting on the perils of working for Nick Saban and delivering a less-than-convincing performance in the Tide's win over Washington in the national semifinal. He was — astoundingly — relieved of his duties, just two days before Allen's suspension was to end and one week prior to next Monday's championship game in the latest memorable Kiffin exit.Kevin C. Cox Getty Images
Tiger Woods gave us the best Christmas present
By introducing us to "Mac Daddy Santa" on the same day Allen's suspension was announced. Coincidence, or pretty genius move by Duke to bury the suspension news?@TigerWoods Twitter
2016 ended
So we can all stop complaining about it and get back to focusing on basketball. (Seriously, though, we miss you, Prince.)Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Ronda Rousey got trounced
Amanda Nunes took care of business against Rousey in less than a minute, about as long as it probably took Duke to decide to bring Allen back after losing to Virginia Tech.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images