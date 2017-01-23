7 things you might have missed in college basketball this week

NC State is a mess

In the group of “Surprise ACC wins” listed above, one that I conveniently left off was Wake Forest’s shocker at NC State on Saturday. The victory was Wake’s first ACC road win in over three years and further cements the Wolfpack as one of the most disappointing teams in all of college basketball this season.

There is no excuse for NC State to be this bad. This is a club with a legit Top 5 pick in Dennis Smith Jr., who by the way, might actually be playing better than what could have been realistically expected (he had 15 points and 13 assists in Saturday’s loss). They also have a future first rounder (Omer Yurtseven) and another four or five guys who are high-caliber ACC players, yet here they sit at just 13-7 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. NC State just finished what was supposed to be the “easy” part of their schedule and did it with losses to Wake, Boston College and Georgia Tech (not to mention a 51-point embarrassment at UNC).

Things won’t get any easier as the Pack’s next two games are at Duke and Louisville. At this point it’s hard to see this team in the NCAA Tournament.

