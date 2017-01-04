7 things you might have missed in college basketball this past week

Surprise Upset of the Week: Virginia Tech over Duke

The Blue Devils began life without Grayson Allen in the least inspiring way possible, getting smoked from start to finish in an 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech. To the credit of the Hokies, they are now 12-1 and have won eight straight since losing to Texas A&M back on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Still, the story here isn’t Virginia Tech but instead the Blue Devils, who –nearly two months into the season – still don’t seem to have things figured out. First there were injuries to Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden, and then once everyone got healthy, Allen’s suspension hindered it further. The fact that Coach K is now out a short time with back surgery won’t help things either.

Yet despite all the setbacks it seems fair to ask whether Duke is a team which continues to get hindered by things out of their control, or whether this is a team that – while insanely talented – has fundamental flaws. Many have pointed to the fact that for all their talent, the Blue Devils simply don’t have a point guard who can distribute the ball and all the team’s incredible scorers. That was evident on Saturday when Duke had just eight assists on 28 made field goals overall. Also, for all the talk about the depth of this team, without Allen, only six guys played double-figure minutes against Virginia Tech.

There is still plenty of time for the Blue Devils to work things out. But at the same time, you’ve got to wonder if we’ll ever see the Duke juggernaut that most of us were expecting in the preseason.

