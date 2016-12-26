7 things you might have missed in college basketball this week

The Controversy of the Week (That Wasn’t An Actual Controversy At All): Grayson Allen

The Grayson Allen tripping incident was the biggest “story” of the entire season, so therefore, any recap of the college hoops week as a whole has to include it. At the same time, with the incident now five full days old and with thousands of words on the subject spilled all over the internet, it doesn’t feel nearly as important as it did a few days ago either.

With Allen now suspended indefinitely, it also feels like we can finally, mercifully put all of this nonsense behind us once and for all. We all understand that in the grand scheme of things what Allen did wasn’t that bad (no crimes were committed) but considering it was the fourth different tripping-related incident with Allen, something did have to be done. And it was. I’m still not so sure that Coach K came to the decision himself (as much as it was at the urging of either Duke’s AD or the ACC offices), but regardless, punishment was in fact handed down.

Look for Allen to sit out the Blue Devils’ first two or three ACC games and return no later than January 10th against Florida State. Hopefully we can then, finally, put this whole incident behind us once and for all.

