7 things you might have missed in college basketball this week

Team of the Week: Butler

This one really dates back to the middle of last week, when the Bulldogs upset then No. 1 Villanova, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. But when you couple that in with a wild, overtime victory over Georgetown on Saturday, it’s hard not to name the Bulldogs the team of the week.

Let’s start with that victory over ‘Nova, because while the focus of the game was on Jay Wright’s club, what got lost in the shuffle was that Butler had a near-perfect game-plan. The Bulldogs forced the Wildcats into their worst loss of the season, holding a club which entered the game shooting 50 percent to just 37 from the field and 23 percent from behind the arc. National Player of the Year candidate Josh Hart was also held to his worst game on the season, as he shot just 3 of 11 from the field.



There’s a case to be made that Butler has the single most impressive resume in college basketball right now. They’ve already beaten Arizona and Indiana on neutral courts (both ranked in the Top 25), with a road win at Utah and home wins over Cincinnati and now ‘Nova.

The Bulldogs will have a chance to further cement their status as the hottest team in college hoops when they face No. 8 Creighton on Wednesday.