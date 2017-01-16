7 things you might have missed in college basketball this week

Duke is a disaster

The biggest story in college hoops this week is once again the Duke Blue Devils, and thankfully it has nothing to do with Grayson Allen and his appendages flying around recklessly. Instead it’s the team itself, which fell to 14-4 and 2-3 in ACC play with a second straight loss, this one at Louisville.

Back-to-back losses at Florida State and Louisville (two Top 15 teams) don’t seem awful until you remember that Duke was the preseason No. 1 team in the country and didn’t expect to have four losses all year. The same things that have plagued the Blue Devils all season once again bubbled to the surface Saturday. Duke finished the game with 18 turnovers and had just eight assists on 22 made baskets. Freshmen Jayson Tatum (3 of 11 from the floor) and Harry Giles continue to struggle, while Marques Bolden (five minutes played) can’t even get onto the court.

For the last three months the Blue Devils have been able to use injuries and suspensions as reasons for their struggles. But now the whole team has been back and playing together for nearly a month. At a certain point we have to stop asking “what’s wrong with Duke” and just accept that maybe they aren’t as good as we thought they were.

