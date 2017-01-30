7 things you might have missed in college basketball last week

But Georgia Tech is the biggest shocker of the season

If Northwestern is the “most pleasant” surprise, Georgia Tech is the biggest one. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC this year, yet sit at 5-4 in league play entering the week. Even more impressive is who they have beaten. The Yellow Jackets toppled both Florida State and Notre Dame this past week, giving them three wins over ranked teams so far this season.

With those wins, it means that Georgia Tech is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and looking at their schedule they should actually pick up enough wins to get there. The Yellow Jackets benefit from an insanely easy back-stretch where they don’t play North Carolina, Virginia, Florida State or Louisville (the top four teams in the ACC) or Duke the rest of the season. Like Northwestern, the Yellow Jackets should end up in the field of 68.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP