The 7 biggest surprises in college basketball this season

As hard as it is to believe, we just surpassed the midpoint of the college basketball season. With non-conference play behind us and conference matchups in full swing, it’s time to review what we’ve seen so far and project what lies ahead before the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier, we looked at some of the season's most disappointing teams, and now it’s time to get positive and check out the overachievers. The teams that saw your modest preseason expectations and completely blew them out of the water.

Here are the seven most pleasant surprises in college basketball this season.