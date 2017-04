The madness will come to an end now Monday night when Gonzaga takes on North Carolina for the championship. Though the Tar Heels will come into the game as the favorites, not everyone is convinced the five-time NCAA champs will walk away with another title.

Colin Cowherd said Monday on “The Herd” that the game will provide the same drama we’ve seen lately from other sports’ title games — the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, college football and basketball title games — and will go down as an all-timer.