Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting night but doesn’t end in favor of Canes

After an exciting beginning to the night, with Eric Staal's 1000th game ceremony and Jeff Skinner's career-high 34th and 35th goals, this game doesn't fall in favor of the Carolina Hurricanes as the Minnesota Wild wins 5-3. Former Carolina Hurricanes and present Minnesota Wild player, Eric Staal is honored for his 1000th game with his brother, Jordan, on the ice. Bryan Bickell, diagnosed with MS last November, made his first NHL appearance since his diagnosis.