Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting game didn’t end in a win, but still in good spirits
A back and forth game makes for an exciting final home game for the Carolina Hurricanes. Going all the way to shootout, the St. Louis Blues end up winning 5-4, but that doesn't stop the Canes from celebrating the career of Bryan Bickell who was diagnosed with MS earlier this season.
