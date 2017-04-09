Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting game didn’t end in a win, but still in good spirits

A back and forth game makes for an exciting final home game for the Carolina Hurricanes. Going all the way to shootout, the St. Louis Blues end up winning 5-4, but that doesn't stop the Canes from celebrating the career of Bryan Bickell who was diagnosed with MS earlier this season.

