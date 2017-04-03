Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Canes fall to Pens, Lack makes return
Carolina Hurricanes can't get this one done as they travel to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins after tough loss to Dallas Stars. Canes fall to Penguins 3-1; Skinner gets 33rd goal of the season and Lack makes return to net after suffering neck strain earlier in the week.
