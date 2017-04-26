Goldschmidt was ‘begging’ first-inning HR stayed fair

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt discusses his team's 9-3 victory over the Padres.

More  FOX Sports Carolinas  Videos

Hornets LIVE To Go: Buzz City's season comes to an end in Atlanta

Hornets LIVE To Go: Buzz City's season comes to an end in Atlanta

16 days ago

Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting game didn't end in a win, but still in good spirits

Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Exciting game didn't end in a win, but still in good spirits

19 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets rally in the second half but fall short in loss the the Celtics

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets rally in the second half but fall short in loss the the Celtics

19 days ago

Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell gets extremely emotional after first game back in Carolina

Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell gets extremely emotional after first game back in Carolina

20 days ago

Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Canes can't catch up with the Islanders

Hurricanes LIVE To Go: Canes can't catch up with the Islanders

21 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot defend the three ball and fall to the Miami Heat

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot defend the three ball and fall to the Miami Heat

22 days ago

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos