FOX Sports Southeast to televise 79 Hornets games in 2017-18

CHARLOTTE – FOX Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional television home of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise 79 regular season games during the 2017-18 NBA season. The Hornets will tip off their schedule on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Hornets LIVE.

A complete schedule of Hornets games can be found here. Schedule highlights:

Friday, October 20, will mark the Hornets’ home opener against the Atlanta Hawks, led by a special edition of Hornets LIVE at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the game at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets will visit LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, November 24. Coverage will begin with Hornets LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by an 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off.

The Hornets will be on the road to face Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, December 29; Hornets LIVE will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET followed by a 10:30 p.m. ET game start.

Eric Collins (@HornetsOnFSSE) will return for his third season as play-by-play announcer alongside Hornets legend Dell Curry (@realdellcurry), who will return for his ninth season as an analyst. Stephanie Ready (@StephanieReady), in her tenth season with FOX Sports Southeast, will serve as a courtside analyst.

Hornets LIVE, the pregame and postgame show for all Hornets game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast, will be hosted by Ready alongside former Charlotte guard Matt Carroll (@Matt13Carroll), who will join the show as an analyst during home games. A 10-year NBA veteran, Carroll played collegiately at Notre Dame before also playing for the Trail Blazers, Spurs and Mavericks.

Hornets regular season games on FOX Sports Southeast will reach more than 3.4 million households throughout North Carolina and South Carolina and will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Hornets fans can find exclusive game-day content, special features and videos on FOXSportsCarolinas.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.