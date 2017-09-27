FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast to Televise 81 Carolina Hurricanes Games in 2017-18

RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional homes of the Carolina Hurricanes, will televise 81 regular season games during the 2017-18 NHL season. FOX Sports Carolinas will televise 74 games, while seven games will be seen on FOX Sports Southeast.

The Hurricanes will open the 2017-18 schedule on Saturday, October 7, at home against the Minnesota Wild. Coverage will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with an extended Hurricanes LIVE pregame show on FOX Sports Carolinas.

A complete schedule of Hurricanes games on FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast can be found by clicking here (television schedule subject to change). Schedule highlights:

The Hurricanes will host the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators on Sunday, November 26. Hurricanes LIVE will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The first of seven Hurricanes games on FOX Sports Southeast will take place against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4. Hurricanes LIVE pregame coverage will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Carolina will take on the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, March 20, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund) will return for his 23rd season as the television voice of the Hurricanes, alongside analyst Tripp Tracy (@CanesOnFSCR), who will be entering his 19th season with the team.

Hurricanes LIVE, the pre- and postgame show for all 81 game telecasts, will be hosted by Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco), who will return for his second season, alongside analyst and former Hurricanes player Shane Willis (@CanesOnFSCR), who will enter his fifth season with the team.

All Hurricanes games televised on FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Hurricanes regular season games on FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast will reach more than five million households throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Hurricanes fans can find exclusive game-day content, special features and videos on FOXSportsCarolinas.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.