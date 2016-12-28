Wake Forest holds off Temple rally for first bowl win under Dave Clawson

Health-related misfortune struck Wake Forest’s quarterback depth again. In Week 3, the team lost starting quarterback Kendall Hinton for the season due to a knee injury. In the Military Bowl, an awkward second-half fall left John Wolford, Hinton’s replacement, with a neck strain and sitting on the sideline watching Wake Forest’s commanding lead begin to evaporate. The injury pushed freshman Kyle Kearns — boasting just 25 career pass attempts — into action, and the offense promptly stalled.

The offense posted just three points after halftime — and even that was due to a long kickoff return. With time running down, the Demon Deacons were forced into familiar territory: leaning on All-ACC kicker Mike Weaver and their defense for a last-minute stop to escape with the trophy. They came through.

The first half offered zero hints of slowing down for the Demon Deacons’ offense, which dominated one of the nation’s top-rated defenses. Wake Forest scored 31 points by halftime, more than it scored in any game against an ACC opponent all season. Wolford & Co. had the Owls on their heels with an uptempo offense that kept marching down the field with a flurry of read-option plays. One day after the conference’s second-worst offense (Boston College) exploded in the opening 30 minutes only to weather a storm late, the same exact storyline followed the ACC’s lowest-scoring team.

In the context of returning starters, Wake Forest promises to be much better than a bottom-10 scoring offense in 2017.

Clawson’s coaching staff should be able to choose from experienced quarterbacks in Wolford and Hinton. Underclassmen Matt Colburn and Cade Carney both eclipsed the 500-yard mark at running back and stood out against Temple. Every skill position player that caught a pass this season returns, highlighted by tight end Cam Serigne, who finished his junior year with a productive evening. The offensive line returns three starters. Expect an improved, if only marginally, Wake Forest attack next year.

Tommy Gilligan

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports