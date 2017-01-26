The First Time Dale Earnhardt Jr. Watched the Daytona 500

Amazingly enough, the first time Dale Earnhardt Jr. watched the Daytona 500 in person, he was behind the wheel of a race car in 2000.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Bill Belichick was very Bill Belichick talking about his sons

Bill Belichick was very Bill Belichick talking about his sons

3 hours ago

A 75-yard field goal and a spelling error for Ravens players at Pro Bowl Practice

A 75-yard field goal and a spelling error for Ravens players at Pro Bowl Practice

5 hours ago

AJ Allmendinger Got Caught on the Kiss Cam

AJ Allmendinger Got Caught on the Kiss Cam

5 hours ago

The First Time Dale Earnhardt Jr. Watched the Daytona 500

The First Time Dale Earnhardt Jr. Watched the Daytona 500

6 hours ago

Bolton fans petition against firing Southend United's groundskeeper

Bolton fans petition against firing Southend United's groundskeeper

1 day ago

Cody Garbrant's pal has another special moment

Cody Garbrant's pal has another special moment

1 day ago

More Buzzer Videos