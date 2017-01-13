Stephen Thompson explains why he got aggressive on Twitter with Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
Wonderboy says the tweet was out of character, but it worked.
More Buzzer Videos
Angry San Diego Chargers fans let the team know exactly how they felt at team's facility
15 mins ago
Stephen Thompson explains why he got aggressive on Twitter with Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
15 mins ago
Julio jones holds no grudges with Richard Sherman
1 hr ago
Ezekiel Elliott can't stop messing with Dak Prescott
3 hours ago
Tom Brady did an impression of The Rock and The Rock wasn't very impressed.
5 hours ago
Carl Edwards' First Win Was One for the Ages
6 hours ago