Saying Farewell to Carl Edwards’ Sweet Celebration
It's the coolest NASCAR celebration ever. And now we've seen the last of them. Check out all the celebratory flips from Carl Edwards' NASCAR Cup career.
More Buzzer Videos
Cesc Fabregas trolls teammate Thibaut Courtois
3 hours ago
Ronda Rousey makes first Instagram post since her loss at UFC 207
4 hours ago
Saying Farewell to Carl Edwards' Sweet Celebration
10 hours ago
Giants coach takes responsibility for a whole in the wall of Lambeau Field after their loss on Sunday
23 hours ago
Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style
1 day ago
Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training
1 day ago