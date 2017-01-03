Odell Beckham Jr. shares awesome pre-game moment with young fan who went viral after getting OBJ jersey for Christmas

Well, this was awesome.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Odell Beckham Jr. shares awesome pre-game moment with young fan who went viral after getting OBJ jersey for Christmas

Odell Beckham Jr. shares awesome pre-game moment with young fan who went viral after getting OBJ jersey for Christmas

15 mins ago

Michael Vick receives standing ovation at Georgia Dome

Michael Vick receives standing ovation at Georgia Dome

1 day ago

Tony Romo said touchdown felt 'good'

Tony Romo said touchdown felt 'good'

1 day ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr gets married

Dale Earnhardt Jr gets married

2 days ago

Cody Garbrandt wasn't the only one whose dream came true at UFC 207

Cody Garbrandt wasn't the only one whose dream came true at UFC 207

3 days ago

Brazilian legend Zico organized charity match for Chapecoense

Brazilian legend Zico organized charity match for Chapecoense

4 days ago

More Buzzer Videos