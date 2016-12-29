Meet the 10-year-old that inspired Cody Garbrandt

Meet Maddux. The 10-year-old is good friends and an inspiration to Cody Garbrandt.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Meet the 10-year-old that inspired Cody Garbrandt

Meet the 10-year-old that inspired Cody Garbrandt

3 hours ago

This trick shot is awesome

This trick shot is awesome

16 hours ago

This trick shot is awesome

This trick shot is awesome

19 hours ago

Cam Newton grants a young Auburn Tigers fan's Christmas wish with a surprise visit

Cam Newton grants a young Auburn Tigers fan's Christmas wish with a surprise visit

1 day ago

How proud is Roman Torres of winning MLS Cup?

How proud is Roman Torres of winning MLS Cup?

1 day ago

Conor McGregor impersonators get surprise of a lifetime

Conor McGregor impersonators get surprise of a lifetime

4 days ago

More Buzzer Videos