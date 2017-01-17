Marshawn Lynch had a close call in the UK
Former Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch had a close call in the UK!
More Buzzer Videos
Mike Tomlin responds to Antonio Brown video
Just now
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks about the future of Tony Romo
15 mins ago
Marshawn Lynch had a close call in the UK
15 mins ago
The Chargers new head coach made a funny mistake today
2 hours ago
Motorcycle Ice Racing in WI Raises Money for Charity
3 hours ago
The judges gave Joe Lauzon the win Saturday night, and Joe Lauzon doesn't agree
1 day ago