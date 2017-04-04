Lights go out during Tigre and San Lorenzo game in Argentina
A floodlight malfunction delayed Tigre vs. San Lorenzo for 15 minutes.
More Buzzer Videos
Chris Weidman gives his take on a potential Conor-Floyd fight
20 hours ago
Mainz fan gave team a motivational speech after loss
20 hours ago
Austin Dillon Digs Conor McGregor's Style
20 hours ago
Chad Ochocinco scores a TD in a Mexican football league
21 hours ago
Tony Stewart wins dirt track race, hilarious post-race interview ensues
23 hours ago
Mainz's Giulio Donati waters his crotch before entering Bundesliga match
1 day ago