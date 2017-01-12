 Julio jones holds no grudges with Richard Sherman

 After the pass interference non-call in their week 6 loss, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones holds no grudges against Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Angry San Diego Chargers fans let the team know exactly how they felt at team's facility

Angry San Diego Chargers fans let the team know exactly how they felt at team's facility

15 mins ago

Stephen Thompson explains why he got aggressive on Twitter with Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson explains why he got aggressive on Twitter with Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley

15 mins ago

Julio jones holds no grudges with Richard Sherman

Julio jones holds no grudges with Richard Sherman

1 hr ago

Ezekiel Elliott can't stop messing with Dak Prescott

Ezekiel Elliott can't stop messing with Dak Prescott

3 hours ago

Tom Brady did an impression of The Rock and The Rock wasn't very impressed.

Tom Brady did an impression of The Rock and The Rock wasn't very impressed.

5 hours ago

Carl Edwards' First Win Was One for the Ages

Carl Edwards' First Win Was One for the Ages

6 hours ago

More Buzzer Videos