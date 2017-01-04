JJ Watt did something awesome for an 8-year-old fan who was in a car accident

The little boy was so sad when doctors had to cut his Watt jersey off. But then JJ came to the rescue. 

More  Buzzer  Videos

JJ Watt did something awesome for an 8-year-old fan who was in a car accident

JJ Watt did something awesome for an 8-year-old fan who was in a car accident

1 hr ago

Supercross Wrecks Highlight Reel - 2016

Supercross Wrecks Highlight Reel - 2016

3 hours ago

Eli Manning comments on Odell Beckham Jr's trip to Miami

Eli Manning comments on Odell Beckham Jr's trip to Miami

20 hours ago

Dominick Cruz shares classy message to fans days after losing at UFC 207

Dominick Cruz shares classy message to fans days after losing at UFC 207

23 hours ago

You can probably guess Jerry Jones' MVP pick

You can probably guess Jerry Jones' MVP pick

1 day ago

Odell Beckham Jr. shares awesome pre-game moment with young fan who went viral after getting OBJ jersey for Christmas

Odell Beckham Jr. shares awesome pre-game moment with young fan who went viral after getting OBJ jersey for Christmas

1 day ago

More Buzzer Videos