Gronk’s bodyguard got destroyed by a bull
The Patriots tight end gave his bodyguard some advice, but it didn't seem to help.
More Buzzer Videos
Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style
2 hours ago
Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training
3 hours ago
James Harrison is already back in the gym
5 hours ago
Gronk's bodyguard got destroyed by a bull
5 hours ago
Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing is your cure for the offseason
5 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance
22 hours ago