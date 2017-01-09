Gronk’s bodyguard got destroyed by a bull

The Patriots tight end gave his bodyguard some advice, but it didn't seem to help.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style

Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style

2 hours ago

Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training

Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training

3 hours ago

James Harrison is already back in the gym

James Harrison is already back in the gym

5 hours ago

Gronk's bodyguard got destroyed by a bull

Gronk's bodyguard got destroyed by a bull

5 hours ago

Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing is your cure for the offseason

Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing is your cure for the offseason

5 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance

Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance

22 hours ago

More Buzzer Videos