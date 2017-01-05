Forrest Griffin shaves his head after losing a bet
The former light-heavyweight champ paid up on his bet with new Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt after ufc 207
More Buzzer Videos
Cody Garbrandt's coach compared his mentality to a legendary boxer
15 mins ago
Forrest Griffin shaves his head after losing a bet
15 mins ago
How to watch the FA Cup
15 mins ago
The Falcons are really impressed with Ric Flair's strength
1 hr ago
Who is Ryan Dungey's Biggest Challenge?
4 hours ago
Odell Beckham admits he's had a hard time sleeping lately
23 hours ago