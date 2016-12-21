Daryl’s NASCAR Presents: Jim Ross Calls John Wes Townley Spencer Gallagher Fight
@TheBuzzer's Daryl Motte is counting down some of his favorite moments from the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Season. Enjoy Jim Ross call the wrestling match that broke out between John Wes Townley and Spencer Gallagher at Gateway Motorsports Park.
