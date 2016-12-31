Cody Garbrandt wasn’t the only one whose dream came true at UFC 207

@TheBuzzer's Andy Nesbitt caught up with the new champ Cody Garbrandt & his best friend Maddux after the fight.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Cody Garbrandt wasn't the only one whose dream came true at UFC 207

Cody Garbrandt wasn't the only one whose dream came true at UFC 207

11 hours ago

Brazilian legend Zico organized charity match for Chapecoense

Brazilian legend Zico organized charity match for Chapecoense

1 day ago

Is this the next Leo Messi?

Is this the next Leo Messi?

1 day ago

Meet the 10-year-old that inspired Cody Garbrandt

Meet the 10-year-old that inspired Cody Garbrandt

2 days ago

This trick shot is awesome

This trick shot is awesome

2 days ago

This trick shot is awesome

This trick shot is awesome

2 days ago

More Buzzer Videos