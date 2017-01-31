Chris Long talks about the difference between playing for the Rams and the Patriots

We'll see if he can get a ring this Sunday.

More  Buzzer  Videos

Rudy Ruettiger says that Tom Brady is an underdog

Rudy Ruettiger says that Tom Brady is an underdog

9 hours ago

Dan Quinn jokes about Kyle Shanahan losing the playbook

Dan Quinn jokes about Kyle Shanahan losing the playbook

10 hours ago

Falcons players try to reenact Arthur Blank’s dance moves

Falcons players try to reenact Arthur Blank’s dance moves

10 hours ago

Demetrius "Mighty Mouse" Johnson doesn't want to see Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather.

Demetrius "Mighty Mouse" Johnson doesn't want to see Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather.

13 hours ago

How Kurt Busch Booked Steven Tyler to Perform at His Wedding

How Kurt Busch Booked Steven Tyler to Perform at His Wedding

13 hours ago

Tom Brady gets choked up as he talks about his father

Tom Brady gets choked up as he talks about his father

15 hours ago

More Buzzer Videos