Ben Roethlisberger wears boot during post presser
Ben Roethlisberger walked into his postgame press conference wearing a boot on his right ankle.
More Buzzer Videos
Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance
15 mins ago
Ben Roethlisberger wears boot during post presser
3 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games
3 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games
3 hours ago
Armpit tickles and wet willies in FA Cup match
5 hours ago
Doug Baldwin feels "terrible" for stealing TD from teammate
20 hours ago