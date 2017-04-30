Dana White a huge fan of Anthony Joshua.
Saturday nights heavyweight fight at Wembley Stadium caught the attention of a lot of people including UFC president Dana White.
More Buzzer Videos
Conor McGregor had some words for single-discipline fighters
2 days ago
TJ Dillashaw tells Cody Garbrandt where he should donate proceeds from his rumored KO video
4 days ago
Eric Thames talked about getting drug tested after hitting his 11th homer
4 days ago
Joey Logano had a special edition to his car and pit at Bristol on Monday
6 days ago
A long-time Baylor staffer with down syndrome scored at their spring game
6 days ago
Dustin Ortiz handled his loss to Brandon Moreno with class
8 days ago