Eric Thames talked about getting drug tested after hitting his 11th homer

After hitting his league leading 11th Homer, Eric Thames was drug tested and then he had some interesting things to say.

More  Buzzer  Videos

TJ Dillashaw tells Cody Garbrandt where he should donate proceeds from his rumored KO video

TJ Dillashaw tells Cody Garbrandt where he should donate proceeds from his rumored KO video

1 day ago

Eric Thames talked about getting drug tested after hitting his 11th homer

Eric Thames talked about getting drug tested after hitting his 11th homer

1 day ago

Joey Logano had a special edition to his car and pit at Bristol on Monday

Joey Logano had a special edition to his car and pit at Bristol on Monday

3 days ago

A long-time Baylor staffer with down syndrome scored at their spring game

A long-time Baylor staffer with down syndrome scored at their spring game

3 days ago

Dustin Ortiz handled his loss to Brandon Moreno with class

Dustin Ortiz handled his loss to Brandon Moreno with class

5 days ago

Michael Bisping thinks Robert Whittaker should get the next title shot after GSP

Michael Bisping thinks Robert Whittaker should get the next title shot after GSP

8 days ago

More Buzzer Videos