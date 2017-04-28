Zay Jones drafted by Bills while wearing O.J. Simpson car chase shirt
The Bills drafted East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones with the 37th pick of the draft on Friday, and Jones happened to be wearing a t-shirt related to a former Bills star as he was picked.
It's probably not the tribute the Bills had in mind: On the front of the shirt was a photograph recreating the O.J. Simpson car chase.
Zay Jones' reaction to being drafted by the #Bills is priceless. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SKrK6iMMU7
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 28, 2017
Thinking Zay Jones getting picked by Bills in OJ Car Chase shirt easily tops the Jack Link's Sasquatch yesterday pic.twitter.com/iy25TRXvtq
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 29, 2017
The low-speed white Bronco chase remains one of the most iconic moments in American pop culture. The shirt reverses the original image, showing a group of white Broncos chasing a police car.