The year in fan behavior, 2016 edition
Now that we've celebrated all of the major accomplishments in sports this year – the gold medals, the buzzer beaters, the Super Bowl victories – it's time to recognize the true heroes of the game: fans.
What would sports be like without the beer-throwers, the belligerent vomiters, the ass-barers? Way, way more boring. Here are some of the things sports fans did to distinguish themselves in 2016:
They melted down over Deflategate
Ben Affleck has never been more relatable to regular dudes.
They danced too hard
Literally everyone but this Kentucky fan knew exactly how this scene would end.
They got naked, because haha, butts
Even the brightest minds in America think mooning is funny.
Several Yale students have removed all their clothing at the Harvard/Yale game. Police intervention is in progress. pic.twitter.com/sG8Hi3d24E
— Jessica Noglows (@nojessicaglows) November 19, 2016
They flipped off players from the other team
Considering this guy has to root for the Sixers, he probably deserves a break.
They threw things at the other team's players
Like bracelets…
…and full beer cans…
…and [good lord, I can't believe I went to college to study journalism in hopes of uncovering the next Watergate and yet here I am, 13 years later, typing the following word:] dildos.
Dildo launch from @hub_nation 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nfL4tI9UVG
— Dillon Hayes (@Dillon_Hayes) October 30, 2016
They shined laser beams in eyeballs
This seems distracting.
Lasers! pic.twitter.com/H8dYf8G9Tz
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 22, 2016
They got super dumb tattoos
Any chance of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl was quashed when this overconfident fellow decided to tattoo “SUPER BOWL LI CHAMPIONS” on his arm. This is the rule, and there are no exceptions.
@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS
— Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016
Some call it bold, but I call it faith in Kluber @Indians #rolltribe pic.twitter.com/bbwHWOYuT5
— Miké (@MikeNeero) November 2, 2016
They bodyslammed tables
Deadspin has the exhaustive list, but here are some highlights:
Drum roll please. #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/dNHUExSx7j
— Everything Buffalo (@EverythingBuf) September 25, 2016
And then again, except with more self-destruction.
Finally, a personal favorite, the ol' jump-on-a-burning-table-and-set-your-ass-on-fire gag. Classic!
#billsmafia pic.twitter.com/8OWO0AImSi
— boxxa (@boxxa) January 3, 2016
They had their dreams crushed
Vikings fans thought this field goal was good. It was not.
@ToLey88 [1:30 mark] "way to go blair walsh, way to ruin little kids' dreams" https://t.co/V9iFgLw1xK
— Jonathan Randles (@sparkyrandles) January 10, 2016
They cheered for free Chick-Fil-A during a loss
Fourth-quarter chicken promotions are a bad idea when the team happens to be a perpetual loser.
down by 13 the fans come alive in DC… pic.twitter.com/y06XeF08Sz
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 27, 2016
They puked on everyone, kicked police officers and got carried out of the stadium
This LSU fan did not go down without a fight.
Schemed too hard. pic.twitter.com/1SnbIrItV8
— Emily Dupre (@emily_dupre) October 23, 2016
Thanks for another great year, obnoxious sports fans.