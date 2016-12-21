The year in fan behavior, 2016 edition

Now that we've celebrated all of the major accomplishments in sports this year – the gold medals, the buzzer beaters, the Super Bowl victories – it's time to recognize the true heroes of the game: fans.

What would sports be like without the beer-throwers, the belligerent vomiters, the ass-barers? Way, way more boring. Here are some of the things sports fans did to distinguish themselves in 2016:

They melted down over Deflategate

Ben Affleck has never been more relatable to regular dudes.

They danced too hard

Literally everyone but this Kentucky fan knew exactly how this scene would end.

They got naked, because haha, butts

Even the brightest minds in America think mooning is funny.

Several Yale students have removed all their clothing at the Harvard/Yale game. Police intervention is in progress. pic.twitter.com/sG8Hi3d24E — Jessica Noglows (@nojessicaglows) November 19, 2016

They flipped off players from the other team

Considering this guy has to root for the Sixers, he probably deserves a break.

They threw things at the other team's players

Like bracelets…

…and full beer cans…

…and [good lord, I can't believe I went to college to study journalism in hopes of uncovering the next Watergate and yet here I am, 13 years later, typing the following word:] dildos.

They shined laser beams in eyeballs

This seems distracting.

They got super dumb tattoos

Any chance of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl was quashed when this overconfident fellow decided to tattoo “SUPER BOWL LI CHAMPIONS” on his arm. This is the rule, and there are no exceptions.

@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

Exhibit A:

Some call it bold, but I call it faith in Kluber @Indians #rolltribe pic.twitter.com/bbwHWOYuT5 — Miké (@MikeNeero) November 2, 2016

They bodyslammed tables

Deadspin has the exhaustive list, but here are some highlights:

And then again, except with more self-destruction.

Finally, a personal favorite, the ol' jump-on-a-burning-table-and-set-your-ass-on-fire gag. Classic!

They had their dreams crushed

Vikings fans thought this field goal was good. It was not.

@ToLey88 [1:30 mark] "way to go blair walsh, way to ruin little kids' dreams" https://t.co/V9iFgLw1xK — Jonathan Randles (@sparkyrandles) January 10, 2016

They cheered for free Chick-Fil-A during a loss

Fourth-quarter chicken promotions are a bad idea when the team happens to be a perpetual loser.

down by 13 the fans come alive in DC… pic.twitter.com/y06XeF08Sz — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 27, 2016

They puked on everyone, kicked police officers and got carried out of the stadium

This LSU fan did not go down without a fight.

Thanks for another great year, obnoxious sports fans.

This article originally appeared on