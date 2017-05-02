Video: Blue Jays manager John Gibbons calls in to unsuspecting postgame show

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees on Monday night to win back-to-back games for the first time all season, so manager John Gibbons was in a good mood.

Gibbons decided to celebrate the occasion by calling into the Blue Jays postgame show on the radio.

Gibbons calls #Jaystalk to talk to @Wilnerness590 about starting Luke Maile over Russ Martin pic.twitter.com/4vio7lwL5m — steve buffery (@Beezersun) May 2, 2017

Somehow—probably because Gibbons didn’t even bother disguising his voice—the host caught on pretty quickly that he was actually talking to “John in the Bronx.”

Next time, he has to give a fake name like Rex Ryan did.

