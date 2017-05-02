Aaron Judge and Ronald Torreyes swapped jerseys, with predictably absurd results
I’d like to issue an apology when I said last month that “The best part of the MLB season is going to be Ronald Torreyes standing next to Aaron Judge,” I was wrong. The best part of the MLB season—at least for now—are these photos of Judge and Torreyes swapping jerseys.
Yankees Magazine posted a couple of shots as a teaser for an upcoming photoshoot with baseball’s most mismatched teammates.
These photos have opened my eyes to all sorts of potential future Judge-Torreyes shenanigans. Will Judge give Toe a piggyback ride? Can he push him in a stroller, or swing him like a
giant slightly larger than normal baseball bat?
I’ll be anxiously awaiting the next issue of the magazine to find out what this goofy duo got up to.