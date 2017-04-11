WWE’s Kane announces candidacy for mayor of Knox County

WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs, who goes by the ring name Kane, formally announced his candidacy to become mayor of Knox County, Tenn., on Tuesday.

Jacobs, who already filed paperwork naming a campaign treasurer, made his run official in an announcement filmed over Facebook Live.

“Because my career with WWE has taken me all around the world on a weekly basis, my family and I could live pretty much anywhere in the U.S. that we wanted,” Jacobs said. “We live here because want to live here — because we love it here.”

In seeking to become a mayor, Jacobs follows in the footsteps of wrestling star Jerry “The King” Lawler who made unsuccessful mayoral runs in Memphis.

Jacobs indicated in his paperwork last month that he is a Republican. He has lived in East Tennessee for more than two decades.

The election will take place in 2018.

-Tim Balk

