Undertaker, Shawn Michaels return to WWE Raw

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels returned to WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans.

After SmackDown Live beat Raw in the ratings for the first time in 11 years, the return of both legends was teased last week. Michaels came out to promote a new movie coming out this month called The Resurrection, and was confronted by Rusev. Undertaker is confirmed to be in the building, but hasn’t shown up in the ring yet.

Undertaker, a part-time performer, was last seen on the 900th episode of Smackdown, when he declared the show “his home.” It’s been rumored that Undertaker could enter the Royal Rumble match and even wrestle John Cena at Wrestlemania.

Michaels, 51, retired in 2010 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

– Kenny Ducey

