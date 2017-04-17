WATCH: Big Show, Braun Strowman collapse the ring on WWE Raw
If you weren't watching WWE Raw on Monday night, you missed a main event match between Braun Strowman and Big Show that ended in a no-contest.
Sounds lame and unsatisfying, right? WRONG.
The match ended in a no-contest because Braun Strowman and Big Show forced the ring to collapse after a superplex.
Literally, the thing just implodes. It's kind of mesmerizing.
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED! #Raw @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/d778FsBeXR
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
Big Show was involved in another ring collapse in the past.