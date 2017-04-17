WATCH: Big Show, Braun Strowman collapse the ring on WWE Raw

If you weren't watching WWE Raw on Monday night, you missed a main event match between Braun Strowman and Big Show that ended in a no-contest. 

Sounds lame and unsatisfying, right? WRONG. 

The match ended in a no-contest because Braun Strowman and Big Show forced the ring to collapse after a superplex. 

Literally, the thing just implodes. It's kind of mesmerizing. 


Big Show was involved in another ring collapse in the past. 

