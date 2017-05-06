WWE superstars spoof Jimmy Fallon’s “Tight Pants” and it’s epic

One of Jimmy Fallon's regular bits on The Tonight Show is a dance routine to a song about “tight pants.”

The lyrics to the catchy tune are, “I got my tight pants, I got my tight pants, I got my tight pants on,” over and over and over.

Jennifer Lopez, Will Ferrell and Christina Aguilera have all performed the song with Fallon.

Now, a bunch of your favorite WWE superstars, including The Miz, Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Titus O'Neil and Nia Jax, have spoofed the Fallon bit, with excellent results.

While all the wrestlers did a solid job, the effort by The Miz was simply, AWESOME.

